It was certainly a tough night at the office for the Owls against an in-form Pompey side, but relied on their goalkeeper to do so as her made a string of fine stops at Fratton Park.
Massimo Luongo saw red as the Owls were made to work hard against Danny Cowley’s men, but Darren Moore’s side now find themselves 11 games unbeaten in League One.
Here are our player ratings:
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 9
Made a couple of smart saves in the first half to keep out Curtis and Hirst, and continued to impress in the second half with more good stops. Really strong showing from him. Kept Wednesday in it.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Callum Paterson - 6
The makeshift centre back did ok in a role that’s unfamiliar to him. Can’t fault his work rate, but the defence did get caught short a few times.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Liam Palmer - 7
Palmer tidied up well for the Owls on a number of occasions, getting some important touches to keep the hosts at bay. Hardly put a foot wrong.
Photo: George Wood
4. Marvin Johnson - 5
It was another game out of position for Johnson, who had a steady evening as the Owls’ left-sided centre back. Got caught a couple of times, but didn’t do too much wrong.
Photo: Steve Ellis