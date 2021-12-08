The former Wednesday youngster, who started his career at Hillsborough after his dad David enjoyed a legendary spell there, said he felt added motivation playing against Darren Moore’s side in their 0-0 draw at Fratton Park.

“Playing against Sheffield Wednesday, there probably is a bit of added incentive,” he said. “Before the game the media hypes a lot of stuff up these days but I just go out there to try and do my job.

“For me it was just about playing to the best of my ability and trying to make a goal.”

On-loan Portsmouth forward George Hirst copped stick from Sheffield Wednesday supporters on Tuesday evening.

On the chanting directed his way, brought about by Wednesday fans’ disapproval at how his S6 exit was handled, he said: “It’s always funny. I don’t mind it, it’s all part of the game these days.

“I was once a fan, I still am a fan, you support the team you support.

“I don’t hear too much of it, I’m on the pitch concentrating on what I’m trying to do. It’s one of those things.”

Asked whether a decision had been made to extend his loan from Leicester City beyond January, the 22-year-old striker said: “We’re just taking each day as it comes.