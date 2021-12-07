Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday: Darren Moore reveals reason behind Josh Windass omission
Sheffield Wednesday star man Josh Windass has not made this evening’s squad for their clash at fellow promotion chasers Portsmouth.
The former Rangers man is recently back from hamstring surgery, causing concern he may have suffered a relapse of the issue.
But Wednesday boss Darren Moore has reassured supporters that there is no sign of a serious issue and that he may be fit to play a part at Crewe Alexandra next week.
Speaking to the Sky Sports cameras before the match, Moore said: “Josh is sore in a couple of places.
“Hopefully he’ll be available for the weekend. We’ve took him out tonight as a precaution.”
Windass is not the only key man to miss out, with Chey Dunkley also missing alongside Ciaran Brennan and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.