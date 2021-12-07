The former Rangers man is recently back from hamstring surgery, causing concern he may have suffered a relapse of the issue.

But Wednesday boss Darren Moore has reassured supporters that there is no sign of a serious issue and that he may be fit to play a part at Crewe Alexandra next week.

Speaking to the Sky Sports cameras before the match, Moore said: “Josh is sore in a couple of places.

Josh Windass has not travelled for Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Portsmouth.

“Hopefully he’ll be available for the weekend. We’ve took him out tonight as a precaution.”