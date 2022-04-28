Portsmouth to bring youngsters to Sheffield Wednesday clash - but will go all out to spoil party

Pompey boss Danny Cowley has overseen a resurgence of form in the Owls’ fellow League One giants in recent months, though it came too late for them to mount a playoff challenge of their own.

Wednesday enter the last game of the regular season needing a win or for results elsewhere to go their way to book a place in the playoffs.

And asked about any potential injuries ahead of the clash, the Portsmouth manager said: “No, we came through clear from Tuesday night,” Cowley said.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley wants his side to finish strong at Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

“We have the same squad to select from, with [young players] Liam Vincent and Harry Jewitt-White added to that, so we will try to pick the best squad that we can to go up to Sheffield tomorrow. They will travel with us and it will be a good experience for both of them.”

It is Pompey’s away form that has cost them a prolonged playoff push this season but after four wins in their last five the south coast side will be desperate to finish on a high after a 3-2 Fratton Park sign-off on Tuesday.

Though there is far less jeopardy on the result for Cowley’s men, he is sure his side will put everything on the line in an attempt to leapfrog Oxford and end the season in eighth place.

He said: “We’ll approach the game how we have done all season – in a professional and a focused way while trying to be the best version of ourselves.

“We go to Hillsborough, which is a brilliant place to play football, and I’m told it’s a sell out.

“We will take nearly 3000 supporters which, for a 12:30pm kick-off, on a Saturday afternoon is just incredible. It says everything about the unconditional support we’ve had this season.

“We know it’s a big game for Sheffield Wednesday and the league, and we’re looking forward to playing our part in it.