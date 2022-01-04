Former Celtic and Newcastler United youngster Stuart Findlay, currently playing out in the US with MLS side Philadelphia Union, was reported as a left-field Owls target earlier this week, with a host of EFL and Scottish clubs said to be interested in a January switch.

Among those clubs were Wednesday’s fellow League One promotion hopefuls Portsmouth.

But asked about the links after their disappointing 0-0 draw at Cambridge United on Monday, Pompey boss Danny Cowley made clear there was nothing in the speculation linking Findlay with a Fratton Park move.

“Left footed centre half, I think he’s played for Newcastle and Kilmarnock. Went to America,” Cowley told HampshireLive.

“No, nothing [in terms of Portsmouth interest]. I think he’s on good money, went to America for a pay day.”

Findlay signed to a two-year contract with a club option for a third year in February 2021 – less than a year ago – but has found playing time hard to come by Stateside.

The Star understands that by the terms of their transfer agreement with the EFL Wednesday are limited to free transfer moves and loans. Cowley’s comments suggest Findlay is on high wages, which could prove a major stumbling block.

A raft of other clubs including Barnsley, Oxford United, Hibs and Hearts were named in the Football Insider report.