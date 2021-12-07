Portsmouth 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday - Underway at Fratton Park in big League One battle
Sheffield Wednesday have made the long trip down to Portsmouth for a midweek tie at Fratton Park.
The Owls are in a good run of form in League One at present, with Darren Moore’s side having now gone 10 games unbeaten, however will be tested against an in-form Pompey that are starting to get into a bit of a groove under Danny Cowley now.
Both sides could potentially climb into the Play-Off places if they get a win this evening, and both will be desperate to get back to winning ways after they were knocked out of the Papa John’s Trophy and FA Cup respectively by lower league opposition.
Last updated: Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 19:54
- Wednesday haven’t played Pompey since back in 2003
- The Owls are on a 10-game unbeaten run in League One
- A pitch inspection will take place at 6.30pm
Pompey have been better
The hosts are certainly the ones applying all the pressure at this point... BPF not really tested yet, but they’re asking all the questions.
Hirst causing some problems, and he put in a nice ball to Curtis - he blazed over though.
An early booking
Paterson catches Hirst, and gets the first yellow of the evening.
And we’re off!
Underway at Fratton Park
15 minutes until kick off...
Not long to go now until we’re underway at Fratton Park...
Wednesday could go as high as fourth if they pick up a win tonight.
If you don’t laugh you’ll cry
Sheffield Wednesday could really do with a centre back...
Looks like it’ll be Paterson, Palmer and Johnson as the three central defenders, with Shodipo and Hunt as the wingbacks.
A midfield of Bannan, Dele-Bashiru and Luongo gives them creativity, energy and steel - so that’s certainly a plus.
Gregory and Kamberi lead the line and will play a key role if Wednesday are going to get anything tonight.