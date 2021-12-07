Portsmouth 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday - Underway at Fratton Park in big League One battle

The Owls are in a good run of form in League One at present, with Darren Moore’s side having now gone 10 games unbeaten, however will be tested against an in-form Pompey that are starting to get into a bit of a groove under Danny Cowley now.

Both sides could potentially climb into the Play-Off places if they get a win this evening, and both will be desperate to get back to winning ways after they were knocked out of the Papa John’s Trophy and FA Cup respectively by lower league opposition.

We’ll be with you every step of the way to bring you all the latest updates from down south, with Alex Miller and Joe Crann making sure you don’t miss a beat.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keep it locked on our blog for all the team news, goals and more.