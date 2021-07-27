Port Vale vs Sheffield Wednesday: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off?

Darren Moore’s side begin the new season this weekend when they host Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup on Sunday (1pm kick-off).

The Owls’ League One campaign begins next weekend with a tough trip to Charlton Athletic.

But first, the players will have one final chance to impress and get some much-needed minutes on the pitch.

Sheffield Wednesday meet League Two side Port Vale on Tuesday night in a pre-season friendly.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know…

When is Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday?

The match will take place on Tuesday and kicks off at 7.30pm.

What are the odds for Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday are 17/20 to win with Paddy Power while Port Vale are 5/2. A draw is 13/5.

Can I stream Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday online?

There is no live stream available for the match.

Are there any other ways I can follow Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday?

The Star’s Sheffield Wednesday writer Joe Crann will be at the match to provide live updates, reaction and analysis.

You can follow him on Twitter – @YesWeCrann – or keep an eye on The Star website.

Are there any tickets available for Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday have been allocated 1,600 tickets for the game, priced at £10 for adults, £5 for those aged 62 and over and £5 for under 22s.