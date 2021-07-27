Port Vale vs Sheffield Wednesday: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off?
Sheffield Wednesday will conclude their pre-season preparations when they travel to to League 2 side Port Vale tonight.
Darren Moore’s side begin the new season this weekend when they host Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup on Sunday (1pm kick-off).
The Owls’ League One campaign begins next weekend with a tough trip to Charlton Athletic.
But first, the players will have one final chance to impress and get some much-needed minutes on the pitch.
Here, we take you through everything you need to know…
When is Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday?
The match will take place on Tuesday and kicks off at 7.30pm.
What are the odds for Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday?
Sheffield Wednesday are 17/20 to win with Paddy Power while Port Vale are 5/2. A draw is 13/5.
Can I stream Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday online?
There is no live stream available for the match.
Are there any other ways I can follow Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday?
The Star’s Sheffield Wednesday writer Joe Crann will be at the match to provide live updates, reaction and analysis.
You can follow him on Twitter – @YesWeCrann – or keep an eye on The Star website.
Are there any tickets available for Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday?
Sheffield Wednesday have been allocated 1,600 tickets for the game, priced at £10 for adults, £5 for those aged 62 and over and £5 for under 22s.
Fans will be able to purchase tickets at the ground tonight from the sales point located outside the away end.