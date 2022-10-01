Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday - Updates as Owls look to continue push towards the top
Good afternoon, Wednesdayites and a warm welcome to The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s latest League One outing as they make the trip to Port Vale.
It is the first meeting between the two sides since 2009 and the Owls will be hoping to add three points onto the tally against a side freshly promoted from League Two.
The Valiants will be no pushovers, however, and Darren Moore himself guarded against the prospect of taking things lightly.
These are the games that cost Wednesday last season and they’ll no doubt be desperate to claim a win at the start of a congested October timetable.
Last updated: Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 15:07
Wednesday across the box..
Wednesday have grabbed control of this a touch. They’re on the front foot - Johnson crosses deep and Wilks heads, but it’s wide.
We’re well underway at Vale Park..
David Stockdale has already made a good save. There’s a hell of an atmosphere with Wednesday in town and the Valiants have started strong.
Not long now..
Wednesday are minutes out from gracing the Vale Park turf.
Keep up to speed with all the very latest on the blog below..
A word from a key man absentee..
One change, then, as Mallik Wilks drops into the side in place of Lee Gregory.
Some nice words..
The boys are here..
..Barry Bannan, Michael Smith, Callum Paterson and Reece James among those pictured.
We’re not expecting many changes to the side that beat Wycombe last weekend. Darren Moore did admit George Byers loks likely to miss out with a continuation of his foot injury.
