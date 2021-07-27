Sheffield Wednesday away at Port Vale.

Wednesday make the trip to Vale Park as Darren Moore gets one last chance to try out any formations or combinations that he might want to experiment with before competitive football returns this coming weekend, and there’s the potential for three new signings to get their first runouts since signing for the club.

Jack Hunt, who re-joined the Owls last week, as well as loan signings, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing, could all possibly feature in this evening’s encounter, and fans will be eager to see how Moore sets up ahead of the visit of Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Our man, Joe Crann, will be on hand at the ground to bring you all the latest, and you can catch all the updates you need right here on our live blog.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...