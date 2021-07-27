LivePort Vale 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday: Watch Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's powerful Owls winner
Sheffield Wednesday take on Port Vale this evening in their final preseason friendly of the summer...
Wednesday make the trip to Vale Park as Darren Moore gets one last chance to try out any formations or combinations that he might want to experiment with before competitive football returns this coming weekend, and there’s the potential for three new signings to get their first runouts since signing for the club.
Jack Hunt, who re-joined the Owls last week, as well as loan signings, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing, could all possibly feature in this evening’s encounter, and fans will be eager to see how Moore sets up ahead of the visit of Huddersfield Town on Sunday.
Our man, Joe Crann, will be on hand at the ground to bring you all the latest, and you can catch all the updates you need right here on our live blog.
Up the Owls!
Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: New signings play their part in final friendly
Last updated: Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 22:43
- Wednesday signed two new players today - both start, as does Jack Hunt
- It’s SWFC’s last preseason friendly
- Josh Windass and Barry Bannan miss out
- Peacock-Farrell, Hunt, Iorfa, Hutchinson, Palmer, Wing, Luongo, Adeniran, Green, Shodipo, Adedoyin.
The winner...
All over!
Dele-Bashiru the match-winner as Wednesday end their preseason with a win over Port Vale... Just about deserved in the end, but the hosts made a real game of it.
Plenty of drama there...
Indirect freekick given against Wildsmith in the Wednesday box. Then the wall gets moved back. But Luongo throws himself into the block to keep Wednesday in front. Good defending.
Not long to go...
Brennan very, very close to making it three, but Covolan pulls off a brilliant save to keep Vale in it. Wednesday camped in the opposition half right now.
A really well-worked goal from the Owls, who are back in front via Dele-Bashiru, who rifled home from close range after a nice little backheel assist from Adedoyin. Emphatic!
It’s all slowed down a bit...
Not too much happening now, to be honest. The changes have led to a drop in intensity, and the only people bringing any real excitement to proceedings now are the loud Wednesdayites over the left of me.
Galvin and Brennan just came on.
More changes now...
Hagan, Wildsmith and Hunt come on as Adeniran, Peacock-Farrell and Shodipo call it a day.
A few giggles...
Chants of ‘he fell over’ as the ref stumbles on the edge of the Wednesday box and ends up on his backside. Adedoyin has a little chuckle to himself.
A few changes..
Dele-Bashiru, Brown and Dunkley come on - Hutch, Hunt and Wing make way.
A bit of half time news for you...
All level
The first half comes to a close, and 1-1 is probably about fair to be honest. Both teams have had chances, and Wednesday certainly haven’t been dominant. Iorfa and Conlon with the goals.
Shodip-oh so close
Great effort from Shodipo there, who ran at the Vale defence with pace, threw in a couple of stepovers and then cut inside before rifling a shot at goal. It was well saved by a diving Covolan, and then Palmer’s effort from Wing’s resulting corner went over the bar.
Tipped over!
Green and Hunt combine nicely down the right, Hunt clips a lovely ball into the box, but Shodipo’s header goes into the ground and is then tipped over by Covolan. Good chance for the Owls there.
It’s 1-1.
There’s a bit of a scramble in the box, Wednesday can’t clear, and Tom Conlon is on hand to hit it home past Peacock-Farrell.