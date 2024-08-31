Popular Wednesday man backs 'incredible' fans to shout over any Millwall hostility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular Sheffield Wednesday wide man Pol Valentin is looking forward to the Owls’ clash at Millwall this afternoon.

The unique atmosphere presented at Millwall can be balanced out by a repeat performance in Sheffield Wednesday’s away end this afternoon, according to one Owls player. Pol Valentin was one of several standout performers when the Owls battled to a vital 2-0 win at The Den last season and knows his side will have to be on their mettle once more if they are to come away with a result.

The Spaniard scored his first Wednesday goal to cap off a 5-1 Carabao Cup win at Grimsby Town in midweek and may well watch on as Yan Valery takes the right-back berth. But with manager Danny Röhl having touched on the tactical and mental requirements needed to nullify Millwall’s ‘direct’ approach, Valentin agrees the rough-and-tumble of an afternoon in South Bermondsey is one that needs to be embraced and overcome.

“We know from last season how the game was,” Valentin told The Star. “It’s like a fight, you know you have to try not to concede corners, not to concede free-kicks, you have to be strong in the second balls. Then after you come to the ball and like we did last season you have to try to take advantage of what you can. I remember the goal that Musa scored, we set up a counter attack and we scored. We try to have clear ideas and we will go there to take three points.”

When asked about the hostility expected from the passionate Millwall crowd, Valentin smiled and shrugged his shoulders. “Well our fans will be there,” Röhl said. “Last season I don’t know how many fans were there but they were incredible. We don’t need to ask the fans to come because we know they will come every time. It is incredible, this. Sometimes we get the feeling when we are playing away that we are at home.”