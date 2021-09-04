Popular Sheffield Wednesday new boy on 'becoming a fan' and thriving on expectation

That’s the message of new midfield man George Byers, whose technical ability in the middle of the pitch has caught the eye even in the early stages of his Owls career.

The 25-year-old signed on a free transfer from Swansea City and looks to have the sort of passing ability that can open up defences, particularly in League One.

It’s early days and the midfielder has seen signs that he and the other 13 new faces at the club are coming together in good time.

George Byers has made a solid start to his Sheffield Wednesday career.

“I think you’re starting to see signs of us gelling and some good combinations,” he said.

“The finer details are still to come in that final third. We came up a little bit short at Morecambe but had a handful of chances and on another day we will put those away.

Byers' passing stats are impressive. Though his Wednesday career is still in its embryonic stages, he averages 83 match actions per 90 minutes and has unleashed more passes per 90 (57 to 46) at a higher accuracy (85% to 82%) than even Barry Bannan.

Asked how difficult it is to handle the expectation of being a Sheffield Wednesday player in League One, he responded confidently.

“Expectation levels are high and it’s up to us to rise to that expectation,” he said. “It’s good to have got off to a good start.

“I love it personally. It drives you on to do well and ultimately you become a fan in the end because it’s so important you win.

“The three points is the most important thing. When you go somewhere like Morecambe and don’t win, it is disappointing. But we’ll bounce back and at Plymouth we’ll get things right.”

After the admission by Bannan, Josh Windass, Lee Gregory and others that this is an Owls side aiming for a title this season, it seems a confident bunch.