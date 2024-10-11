Popular Sheffield Wednesday man tipped for new Owls deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to offer an improved contract to popular defender, Pol Valentin, The Star understands.

Valentin’s current deal with the Owls will expire at the end of the current season after he penned a two-year deal on his arrival from Sporting Gijon last year, and while there may be an extension option included in his contract it is thought that Wednesday are keen to negotiate fresh terms.

This publication reported earlier this week that Akin Famewo found himself in the same situation as the club sought to tie him down beyond the end of the current campaign, and Danny Röhl has made no secret of the fact that he is eager to make sure that players he wants involved don’t end up leaving the club as free agents.

With the Spaniard, given that he was the target of interest from Maccabi Tel-Aviv recently, the Owls may well be keen to wrap something up as soon as possible after rebuffing their approach – just in case the Israelis, or another club, come knocking again.

Wednesday do have a number of players who will soon enter into the final six months of their deals, and the manager has previously suggested that they hope to rectify that as soon as possible – while admitting that some talks will end up going on until the end of the season.

Valentin has become a bit of a fan favourite at Hillsborough following his form in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign as the Owls completed the great escape, and this time around he’s been one of only a handful of players to have been part of every matchday squad across all competitions – only not featuring in two games.

Wednesday are currently enjoying a bit of time off during the international break as they rest up before returning to action against Burnley a week tomorrow, and they’ll be desperate to keep up their performance levels once they do.