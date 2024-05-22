Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reece James has offered a parting message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters after a line was drawn under his two-year stint with the club with confirmation of his next move.

The versatile left-back was announced as a Rotherham United player on Wednesday afternoon. James will officially become a Millers player at the end of his Owls contract at the end of June having signed a two-year contract. The Manchester United youth prospect becomes Steve Evans’ fourth signing as momentum continues to build in the early stages of Rotherham’s League One promotion effort.

James proved a popular figure among the fan base for his committed performances in their 2022/23 promotion campaign, returning from injury to play an important role in their historic play-off comeback, scoring in the second leg comeback before earning rave reviews for his job in out-marking Barnsley’s Slobodan Tedić in the Wembley final.

He was signed on a permanent basis last summer but this season proved more problematic as he played only eight minutes under Xisco - and was left out of seven of his 10 matchday squads in the league - and featured in only eight minutes of Championship action since mid-November under Danny Röhl.

Posting on Instagram in the hours after his Rotherham switch was confirmed, James wrote: “I’d just like to say how grateful I am to each and every one of you for the support that you’ve given me over the last 2 seasons. The memories made when clinching promotion at Wembley and that historical comeback against Peterborough will stay with me as highlights of my career.

“To say it’s been two contrasting seasons would be an understatement, but I’ve hugely enjoyed my time at the club and wish the manager, his staff and lads nothing but success.