Popular Sheffield Wednesday man keen to repay fans and bounce Owls out of form funk

The support of Sheffield Wednesday’s fans is one of many factors spearing the Owls on as they look to rise out of their current form funk and regain top spot in the League One title race.

That’s according to local lad Lee Gregory, who is one of the players to have come out of their three-match winless streak with credit, bagging three in that time and offering a tireless showing in an otherwise lacklustre defeat at Forest Green Rovers on Sunday.

On the impact the Owls’ travelling support has had on their season, the forward said: “It lifts us massively.

“The fans here are absolutely brilliant. they turn out every week and we can't complain about it.

Sheffield Wednesday have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season. (Tim Goode/PA Wire)

“It does lift us. When we went 2-0 down at Barnsley it's not the best scenario but when we scored the first one it picked them up and they drove us on.

Gregory has a popular terrace song that has been belted out despite periods of him having sat on the sidelines this year. With his contract coming to an end in the summer, the 34-year-old has spoken previously about his desire to stay on at S6.

“It's really nice to hear and all I can try and do is repay them with performances and goals and hopefully I can do that until the end of the season,” he said.

“I've not really thought of it. it's more what my dad told me from a young age: if you're not giving everything, don't be on the pitch at all.

“I think it's that and when the fans come and watch you, you feeling like you're doing it for them. I've not really thought about it.”

In the absence of the injured Josh Windass, the former Stoke City man has been brought back into reckoning alongside Michael Smith. Both have been described as target men but go about their business differently and it’s a partnership that has proven promising so far.

“It clicked pretty much straight away,” Gregory said.

“We've both got jobs, we're both experienced, we both know what we're doing and it's just working.