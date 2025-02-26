Popular Sheffield Wednesday defender throws support behind local charity

Sheffield Wednesday’s Pol Valentin may not have been in England that long, but he’s certainly thrown himself into life in the city.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old Spaniard joined the Owls in 2023 after being signed by then manager, Xisco Munoz, and has gone on to make almost 70 appearances for the club. Sheffield is a city that he settled into almost immediately, and he has spoken previously about how much he has enjoyed his time there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valentin has also been keen to give back, as well, and this week he was able to do that as he attended a charity event for Weston Park at Vito’s Italian Restaurant - one that was also visited by the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Jayne Dunn.

“Thank you so much for the kind invitation,” he said on Instagram afterwards. “I am always pleased to collaborate on initiatives like these and truly appreciate the opportunity to contribute. I also want to recognise Weston Park Hospital for their incredible effort and dedication to this cause.”

Meanwhile, the restaurant’s owner posted saying, “On Monday the 24th February we hosted a charity night for Weston Park Hospital. What brilliant night, with such lovely people! A big thank you to staff for giving their time to help, the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Mick, Chris and all guests. If wasn’t for you all, we would not have had such a successful night. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. All being we will be getting ready for the next charity night! Vito.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday have several players in the squad who are eager to try and serve the community that cheers them on every weekend, with club captain, Barry Bannan, set to host a night for the Children’s Hospital Charity early next month after a very successful debut event a year ago.