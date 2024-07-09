Popular former Sheffield Wednesday man George Byers reunites with ex-Owls boss after exit
Byers became an incredibly popular figure during his time at S6, playing a vital role in their promotion out of League One and back into the Championship. He was snapped by Darren Moore as he made the move to Hillsborough from Swansea City, and now the ex-Owls boss has repeated the trick to get him to Vale.
A statement from the club read, “Port Vale FC are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder, George Byers, following the expiration of his contract with Championship side, Sheffield Wednesday... Byers, 28, puts pen to paper on a three-year deal that will see him remain at Vale Park until at least the summer of 2027.”
The move feels like a bit of a coup for Moore given the quality that Byers possesses, and having done well in League One whilst on loan away from Hillsborough in the second half of the season there will be some pretty high expectations now that he’s in the fourth tier.
Byers will be hoping to play his part in another promotion with the Valiants having signed a lengthy contract with the club, and in Moore he finds a manager that knows and trusts him. Wednesdayites certainly wouldn’t begrudge either of them success following their exploits in South Yorkshire, and the pressure is certainly going to be on to go straight back up following last season’s relegation.
The midfielder was the final one of six players released at the end of 2023/24 to get a club, with the others having penned deals elsewhere over the past few weeks.
