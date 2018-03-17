Poor at both ends - Leeds United only have themselves to blame for defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, says boss Heckingbottom

Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom criticised his players at both ends of the pitch after Sheffield Wednesday's dramatic Yorkshire derby victory at Elland Road.

Leeds looked to have earned at least a point and were pushing for the win after Jay Roy Grot had cancelled out Atdhe Nuhiu's opener.

A frustrated Paul Heckingbottom gives out instructions in a snowy Elland Road

However just as the match moved into time added on, Nuhiu bullied Matthew Pennington to get in on goal and confidently slotted in an effort that what would secure victory for the Owls.

For Heckingbottom it was tough to take, with the former Barnsley boss lamenting some poor finishing and equally poor defending, from his point of view.

"I sound like a broken record," said Heckingbottom. "The last couple of games I should be highlighting to the players why we've won. Instead I'm going mad at the reasons why we haven't. They're both goals we should stop.

"You've got to be clinical and take your chances at one end and be ruthless, tight and disciplined at the other.

"The goals we're conceding are nothing to do with a lack of effort from the players, it's poor decisions at the wrong time. You'd be disappointed seeing those goals at any level.

"It's pointless me coming in here making excuses why we've not won the game. We all know why we haven't won the game - we didn't take our chances and gave two poor goals away."