Plymouth Argyle strolled to a 3-0 victory at Home Park to take their place in the second round where they will face Rochdale, who saw off Notts County in their replay.

Jordan Garrick put the Pilgrims in front on the break and Ryan Hardie slotted in the second before Garrick rounded things off and put an unflattering gloss on the scoreline by taking advantage of a mistake by Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith.

To make matters worse for Wednesday, their injury problems worsened as Dennis Adeniran was brought off injured in the first half.

Here’s how we rated the Owls players on the night...

1. Joe Wildsmith - 5 Made a good strong save on the stroke of the half hour mark, followed by one or two others. All undone when he made a royal mess of the third.

2. Callum Paterson - 6 Did well in a relatively foreign position, standing up to the physical battle and tracking well. Kept it simple on the ball and came out with credit. Ended up shifting from centre-half to centre-forward, such is Wednesday's plight at current.

3. Chey Dunkley - 5 Produced a typically full-throttle block to deny a well-struck Garrick effort early doors. Committed but would have liked to have marshalled a patched-up backline with more assurance.

4. Liam Palmer - 5 Got flipped inside out for the Pilgrims' second. Looked uncharacteristically shaky both in defence and on the ball.