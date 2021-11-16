The Owls were left frustrated after the struggling Gills conjured up plenty of tricks from football’s dark arts playbook to hold on to their one-goal advantage and then dig in for a point when they were eventually pegged back.

Owls boss Darren Moore says he and his staff clocked two periods lasting 70 and 109 seconds when the ball wasn’t in play as Gillingham labored over set-pieces and goal-kicks and took every available opportunity to slow down the game.

Kamberi, who grabbed the equalising goal with his second strike of the season, is expecting a more entertaining affair in tonight’s FA Cup first round replay.

He said: "It will be a football game, more of a football game also from them, so it will be enjoyable but it will be more enjoyable if you go there and you drive back home through to the next round.

“It will not be an easy game, they are also a very good team and won today (Saturday) as well so they are confident for the game.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Florian Kamberi expects an ‘enjoyable’ game of football against a ‘very good’ Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Tuesday. Photo: Steve Ellis

"It’s a long trip but there is no excuse for that. We have to go there, win the game and go through to the next round."

Ryan Lowe’s side thrashed Accrington Stanley 4-1 on Saturday and the League One table-toppers humbled the Owls when the sides met at Home Park in September, running out 3-0 winners.