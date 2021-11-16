Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield Wednesday: What Ryan Lowe said about beating Owls again

Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe was thrilled to have Home Park “bouncing” as his side beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in an FA Cup replay.

By Chris Holt
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 11:21 pm

Jordon Garrick scored twice and strike partner Ryan Hardie bagged the other as Argyle set up a trip to Rochdale in round two.

The win extended the League One leaders’ unbeaten record in all competitions to 18 matches and was a repeat of the 3-0 win that Plymouth enjoyed in the league fixture in September.

Lowe said: “The performance levels of the lads, where we’ve put a game plan together for them and they’ve seen it out to fruition, is great.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore with Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe Pic Steve Ellis

“We know that Sheffield Wednesday are no pushover. I know that’s the second game we have beaten them here 3-0 but they have got some fantastic players.

“You saw the stalemate up there, so we knew what we had to do. We knew we had to be better in the final third and we certainly were tonight.

“I am really pleased with every single one of them tonight, I thought they were fantastic from start to finish and they really had this place bouncing again, which I am really pleased about.

“It’s not just the performances, the results are also going the right way at the moment and we are on the track to being a very good team.

“It doesn’t matter who scores, we will spread the love. We played some good stuff tonight.

“The strikers scored some good goals, but that’s what they are there to do and the defence are there to keep the door shut and that’s another clean sheet.

