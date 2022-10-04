Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield Wednesday - Updates as Owls sniff opportunity to go top of the league
Good evening Wednesdayites and welcome to The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash at Plymouth Argyle.
..well this feels a bit exciting, doesn’t it?
Wednesday have made the long, long trip down to Devon and tonight take on table-topping Plymouth Argyle.
The two sides are among those expected to challenge at the very top of League One this season and Wednesday have started almost as well, sat third after 11 matches.
There’s little to split the two teams and this evening’s clash is lined up to be a belter. Stay tuned to the blog for all the latest updates.
One change it is - and a tweak in system..
Looks like an extra man in midfield, then, as Tyreeq Bakinson jumps in in place of Mallik Wilks.
Josh Windass’ pace on the shoulder pushes alongside Michael Smith, and there’s no return t the line-up for Lee Gregory - though he does make the bench.
They know all about Baz’s threat..
Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher: “You have got to try and get pressure on him, you have got to try and stop him from receiving the ball, that will be a good start, and then when he does get it be prepared to mark your men because he has got good quality and he can pick people out.
“But he’s not the only good player that Sheffield Wednesday have got. They have got another 10 to try and stop as well.”