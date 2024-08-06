Plymouth Argyle have completed the signing of Hungarian youth international, Kornel Szucs, ahead of their game with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Pilgrims haven’t been overly busy over the summer, signing just five new players prior to Szucs’ arrival at Home Park, however they’ll be hopeful of getting off to a strong start on Sunday afternoon when they make the trip to Hillsborough for their opening Championship fixture.

Whether the young defender features at S6 or not remains to be seen, however it could be an interesting option for Wayne Rooney to call upon, with the Manchester United legend referring to him as ‘a very talented young player’.

“Argyle have signed defender Kornel Szucs, for an undisclosed fee, from Hungarian top division side Kecskemeti,” a statement on Plymouth’s club website read. “Able to play at centre-back, right-back and as a right wing-back, 22-year-old Szucs becomes the sixth signing of the Pilgrims’ summer, following the arrivals of Nathanael Ogbeta, Muhamed Tijani, Darko Gyabi, Ibrahim Cissoko and Victor Palsson.

“Kornel is from Miskolc, the fourth largest city in Hungary, and came through the ranks at the city’s leading club, Diosgyor. After playing for the club’s second team in the nation’s third tier of football, he played in the division above during loan spells with Kazincbarcika, and notched 51 appearances for Diosgyor’s first team.

“In the summer of 2023, Szucs signed for Kecskemeti, and played 28 times, scoring two goals, last season, as they finished sixth in the top division. He has also played three times for Hungary Under-21s.”

Wednesday and Plymouth will lock horns at 4pm on Sunday, a day after the rest of the division gets underway, and Danny Röhl will be desperate to see his side continue the end-of-season form from 2023/24 that kept them in the second tier of English football.