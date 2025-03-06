Plymouth Argyle boss challenges side to 'pick up the fight' v Sheffield Wednesday

Plymouth Argyle manager, Miron Muslic, wants his side to bounce back when they play host to Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Unlike the Owls, the Pilgrims had a midweek game to deal with ahead of the clash at Home Park on Saturday afternoon, but things didn’t go well for them as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers, Hull City.

It means that Plymouth are winless in five matches going into the game against Danny Röhl’s side, and Muslic knows that they have to be better if they’re going to end that against that run against Wednesday. The Austrian has urged his players to ‘pick up the fight’ when the Owls come to town.

“It’s about showing up,” he said after the loss at Hull. “It’s the Championship; you have to deliver, consistently, every three of four days, it’s a demand.

“We are very disappointed. We have to accept this right now, even if it is very painful. I feel very sorry for the 500 Greens who made a long trip tonight to see us…not fighting, and I have a problem with that.

“The positive we can take is that a couple of days later we have the chance to show we can do it better. We will try everything possible to show we can do it better. We have to be competitive again. We have to stay in our structure and we have pick up the fight from minute one until the last. If we can manage to do this, we are competitive. If not, it looks like tonight.”

Wednesday have a horrible record away at Plymouth, losing all of their last five trips there, but they’ll be desperate to change that this weekend - just as they did when they ended a torrid run of games away at Swansea City recently.

