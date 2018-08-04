Player ratings: Wigan Athletic 3 Sheffield Wednesday 2

Have your say

How did Sheffield Wednesday's players perform in their opening day defeat to Wigan Athletic?

Here's our verdict...

Cameron Dawson: Blameless for the first two goals but might've done more to prevent the third. 6

Liam Palmer: Limited going forward and struggled to contain the likes of Powell, Jacobs and Robinson. 5

Joost van Aken: Looked nervy and unconvincing in the middle of the back three. 5

Tom Lees: Found it tough going. 5

Daniel Pudil: Handled himself physically but was given the runaround at times. 5

Adam Reach: Composed on the ball and put some good deliveries into the box. 6

Sam Hutchinson: Struggled in an advanced midfield role before moving to centre back. 5

Joey Pelupessy: Anonymous in midfield and switched off in the build-up to Wigan's third. 4

Barry Bannan: Tidy on the ball but mostly in deep areas. 6

Fernando Forestieri: Showed flashes of his quality - including his goal. 6

Atdhe Nuhiu: Held the ball up well at times, got his goal but then picked up a needless red card. 6

Subs used:

Lucas Joao: Injected a bit of life into the Owls and made things happen. 7

Steven Fletcher: Had a last gasp chance to nick a point but strayed offside. 5

Subs not used: Joe Wildsmith, Morgan Fox, Marco Matias, George Boyd, Jack Lee.

Wigan: Walton 6, James 6, Kipre 6, Dunkley 7, Robinson 8, Morsy 6, Gibson 7 (Power 70), Jacobs 8, Massey 7 (McManaman 82), Powell 7 (Vaughan 70), Grigg 6. Subs: Jones, Bruce, Roberts, Naismith.

Attendance: 14,207 (4,744)

Referee: Tim Robinson