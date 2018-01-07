Search

Player Ratings: No-one stands out for Sheffield Wednesday in draw with Carlisle United

Morgan Fox and Adam Reach applaud the traveling Owls fans who made the trip to Carlisle
The fact that they remain in the hat for the fourth round was the one thing Sheffield Wednesday can take from their 0-0 draw with league Two side Carlisle United.

None of the Owls players really shone at Brunton Park and here's how we scored them individually...

Joe Wildsmith 6

Not as busy as he had been in previous games but looked comfortable as usual

Liam Palmer 6

Put in a few good crosses from the right but was a little bit hit and miss. Needs to make quicker decisions with his passing

Glenn Loovens 6

A decent game for Loovens to ease his way back in after suffering from illness and poor form. Was given a few problems but coped well

Frederico Venancio 5

His distribution leaves a lot to be desired at times but defensively he coped ok and was good in the air

Morgan Fox 5

Another who needed a steady game to win back some confidence and it wasn’t a bad showing

George Boyd 6

Showed some neat touches and strong running on his return but understandably tired as it went on

David Jones 5

Steady enough display, didn’t do much wrong but lacked a little dynamism

Adam Reach 6

Not up to his recent high standards but a willing runner and the focal point of many attacks

Ross Wallace 5

Went on a few good runs but was given little back up and often forced to make a safe pass

Lucas Joao 6

In and out of the game but showed a few sparks. Hit the base of the post with his best effort

Atdhe Nuhiu 6

Strong in the air but very slow across the ground. Hit the bar and forced Bonham into a fine save

Substitutes

Jordan Rhodes 4

Didn’t do much when he came on and at times his movement, or like thereof, was dreadful

Marco Matias 4

Another who didn’t make much of an impact as it looked more and more likely the match would end in a draw

Not Used: Butterfield, Baker, Pudil, O’Grady, Dawson.

Carlisle United: Bonham 7; Liddle 6, Hill 6, Parkes 6; Brown 6, Grainger 6, Jones 6, Devitt 6; Lambe 6 (O’Sullivan 86); Hope 6 (Miller 78, 5), Cosgrove 6 (Bennett 78, 5). Not used: Bacon, T Miller, Nabi, Ellis.

REFEREE: David Webb 6

Attendance: 7,793 (1916)