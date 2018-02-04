Player ratings: Lucas Joao the best of a bad bunch in Sheffield Wednesday's defeat to Birmingham City

An awful afternoon offered nothing in the way of positives for Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls went down 3-1 to Birmingham City at Hillsborough.

Here are our player ratings from the defeat...

Joe Wildsmith 4

Been in great form but this was an afternoon to forget after a shocking error for the second goal

Liam Palmer 6

Worked hard up and down the right but his crossing and passing has to improve

Fredrerico Venancio 5

Another who had been playing well but was awful for the first goal and improved as the game wore on

Glenn Loovens 4

Hooked midway through the first half with Wednesday 2-0 down. Way off the pace

Daniel Pudil 6

The best of the defenders, as has been the case of late. Very unfortunate to be sent off

Morgan Fox 5

Offered little going forward and he too needs to work a lot on his distribution, which is frankly terrible at times

Joey Pelupessy 5

The game passed him by for long periods. Still hasn’t got to grips with the physicality of the Championship

Jacob Butterfield 4

A surprise inclusion - barely on the ball and when he was, he did very little with it

Adam Reach 6

Again took on the responsibility of trying to get Wednesday going but often ran into dead ends

Marco Matias 5

Harsh sending off but shouldn’t have got involved. Was doing reasonably well up to that point

Atdhe Nuhiu 5

Offered little in the way of a threat though if he’s going to play, at least put crosses on his head

SUBSTITUTES

Lucas Joao 6

The best of a bad bunch - scored a good goal and is the only player with any skill to cause a team problems

Jordan Thorniley 5

Slipped into the defence with ease; probably should have started ahead of Loovens

George Boyd 4

Tried to provide a spark but the game was already gone

NOT USED

Cameron Dawson, Jack Hunt, David Jones, Ross Wallace

BIRMINGHAM CITY: Stockdale; Colin 6, Roberts 6, Dean 6, Grounds 6 (Bramall 33, 4); Kieftenbeld 5 (Gardner 75, 5), Davis 7 (Lowe 84), Ndoye 7; Jota 7, Boga 7, Gallagher 6. Not used: Trueman, Morrison, Lowe, Adams, Jutkiewicz.

REFEREE: Scott Duncan 4

Attendance: 25,648