Player ratings: Lucas Joao the best of a bad bunch in Sheffield Wednesday's defeat to Birmingham City

An awful afternoon offered nothing in the way of positives for Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls went down 3-1 to Birmingham City at Hillsborough.
Here are our player ratings from the defeat...
Joe Wildsmith 4
Been in great form but this was an afternoon to forget after a shocking error for the second goal
Liam Palmer 6
Worked hard up and down the right but his crossing and passing has to improve
Fredrerico Venancio 5
Another who had been playing well but was awful for the first goal and improved as the game wore on
Glenn Loovens 4
Hooked midway through the first half with Wednesday 2-0 down. Way off the pace
Daniel Pudil 6
The best of the defenders, as has been the case of late. Very unfortunate to be sent off
Morgan Fox 5
Offered little going forward and he too needs to work a lot on his distribution, which is frankly terrible at times
Joey Pelupessy 5
The game passed him by for long periods. Still hasn’t got to grips with the physicality of the Championship
Jacob Butterfield 4
A surprise inclusion - barely on the ball and when he was, he did very little with it
Adam Reach 6
Again took on the responsibility of trying to get Wednesday going but often ran into dead ends
Marco Matias 5
Harsh sending off but shouldn’t have got involved. Was doing reasonably well up to that point
Atdhe Nuhiu 5
Offered little in the way of a threat though if he’s going to play, at least put crosses on his head
SUBSTITUTES
Lucas Joao 6
The best of a bad bunch - scored a good goal and is the only player with any skill to cause a team problems
Jordan Thorniley 5
Slipped into the defence with ease; probably should have started ahead of Loovens
George Boyd 4
Tried to provide a spark but the game was already gone
NOT USED
Cameron Dawson, Jack Hunt, David Jones, Ross Wallace
BIRMINGHAM CITY: Stockdale; Colin 6, Roberts 6, Dean 6, Grounds 6 (Bramall 33, 4); Kieftenbeld 5 (Gardner 75, 5), Davis 7 (Lowe 84), Ndoye 7; Jota 7, Boga 7, Gallagher 6. Not used: Trueman, Morrison, Lowe, Adams, Jutkiewicz.
REFEREE: Scott Duncan 4
Attendance: 25,648