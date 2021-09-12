Player ratings in comfortably Sheffield Wednesday’s worst showing so far against Plymouth Argyle

Sheffield Wednesday were not at the races against Plymouth Argyle.

Joe Edwards and Dan Scarr struck in the first half, while Ryan Law put the icing on the cake in second half injury time as Ryan Lowe’s side outwitted Darren Moore’s Owls, and Wednesday got no less than they deserved in all honesty.

Wednesday were booed off at half time after a lacklustre first half performance, and while things were better in the second 45, it was still a showing that was way below the standards that Moore expects of his players.

Here are our ratings after a torrid afternoon in Devon.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – 5

He’s had a brilliant start to life at Hillsborough, but Peacock-Farrell’s fumble in the seventh minute led directly to Plymouth’s opener. He was caught in no man’s land after failing to deal with a cross, and Wednesday never recovered.

Jack Hunt – 4

Hunt had a really tough time of it down the right-hand side, and was ultimately taken off at the break as Moore looked to change things up. He’ll be disappointed with how often Plymouth looked a threat down his side.

Dominic Iorfa – 4

An uncharacteristic performance from Iorfa, who lost his man for the second goal just before half time. Wednesday’s defence looked shaky, and he wasn’t able to be the steadying influence that everyone knows he can be.

Sam Hutchinson – 5

Wednesday’s best performing defender on the day. You could see he was getting frustrated, though, and a first half booking came as a result of those frustrations. Good to see him back from injury.

Liam Palmer – 4

Palmer has been solid as a left back so far this season, but on this occasion he wasn’t at the required level. Like with Hunt he was given a torrid time down the wings, was better in the second half when moved to the right.

George Byers – 4

Byers really struggled to have any sort of impact on the game. He made less passes than any other of the midfield three, and – like so many others – couldn’t get into the things the way that he’s capable of doing.

Lewis Wing – 4

It was probably Wing’s most ineffective performance in a Wednesday shirt so far. He had a few efforts from range, a couple that were quite close, but wasn’t able to pick through the Plymouth defence.

Barry Bannan – 5

Like pretty much everybody else, the captain battled to really leave a mark on the game… He was busy, and always looking to be involved, but couldn’t stamp his authority on the match. Should have scored with a header in the second half.

Marvin Johnson – 4

Johnson was utilised first as a left winger and then as a left back in the second half, but in neither role was he able to affect things too dramatically. Worked hard, but a tough day at the office.

Sylla Sow – 4

The Dutch attacker was probably used because of how much he likes to run at defenders, but he wasn’t able to get into the game to be honest. Showed a couple of sparks, but that was all.

Lee Gregory – 6

Arguably Wednesday’s best player on the day. Gregory worked tirelessly leading the line for Wednesday and showed some really good hold-up play when he was given the chance. Lacked real service.

Mide Shodipo – 6

Shodipo was definitely on the front foot when he came on after half time, and caused a few problems for Plymouth through his direct style of play. Another player who it was good to see back on the field.

Saido Berahino – 5

It was a tough game for Berahino to make his debut in, but he plugged away nonetheless. Didn’t really have too much involvement, but made some nice runs and showed glimpses of what Wednesdayites can expect to see from him.

Theo Corbeanu – 6