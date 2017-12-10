Player Ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday players performed in defeat to Norwich City

Another week and another below-par performance from Sheffield Wednesday who stretched their winless run to five games in losing 3-1 to Norwich City
Here's how we rated the performances
Keiren Westwood 6
Made a few good saves but perhaps could have coped better with the shot that led to Norwich's equaliser
Liam Palmer 5
Pretty average display, seems to be making better runs forward but crossing needs to improve
Glenn Loovens 4
Never blessed with pace, Loovens has been looking even slower lately and it’s also his job to organise what is currently a sloppy defence
Joost van Aken 5
Still got a lot to learn - does some things very well then looks a little bit lost at other times
Morgan Fox 5
Like Palmer his defending is OK and he gets forward well enough but his deliveries from wide are often poor
Ross Wallace 4
Looked lively in the opening stages then disappeared completely from the game
Barry Bannan 5
A game where his consistent carrying of the team looked to finally catch up with him. Not as influential as he has been previously
David Jones 4
Broke up play a little but aside from that didn’t overly offer anything to the team
Adam Reach 6
Played well in the first 45 minutes and provided the pass for the goal but he, too, drifted out of the game
Gary Hooper 5
Arguably his worst display of the season. Nothing seemed to stick and he struggled to make a mark
Jordan Rhodes 5
He did what he was there to do and that’s score but aside from that moment his impact was negligible
Substitutes
Kieran Lee 4
Struggled to get into the game
Atdhe Nuhiu 4
At 78 minutes and given his recent impact probably came on too late
Not Used
Joe Wildsmith, Frederico Venancio, Daniel Pudil, Jacob Butterfield, Lucas Joao
Norwich City
Angus Gunn 7; Ivo Pinto 6, Timm Klose 6, Grant Hanley 6, Marco Stiepermann 5; Harrison Reed 6, Vrancic 6; Murphy 4 (Watkins HT, 6), Alex Pritchard 7 (Trybull 79, 5), James Maddison 7 (Christoph Zimmermann 90); Nelson Oliveira 6. Not used: Michael McGovern Cameron Jerome, Wes Hoolahan, Yanic Wildschut
Referee
James Linington 6