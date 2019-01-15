Player Ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday performed in booking FA Cup tie with Chelsea by beating Luton Town
Sheffield Wednesday set up an away day to Stamford Bridge in the fourth round of the FA Cup after Atdhe Nuhui poked the Owls home in a 1-0 win over Luton Town.
The visitors were much improved against the Hatters at Kenilworth Road and showed a defensive resilience that was absent only three days earlier at Hull City. Here are our player ratings...
1. Cameron Dawson - 8
Back in the team for the cup and produced two outstanding saves to keep Wednesday in the game in the second half, proving why Jos Luhukay put his faith in the 23-year-old earlier in the season.
Steve Ellis
freelance
2. Liam Palmer - 7
Looked a threat down the right when on the overlap as he whipped crosses into the box and kept Luton at bay when needed.
Steve Ellis
freelance
3. Morgan Fox - 6
Hooked the ball away from danger after Luton hit the post and put in a calm display at the back when the Owls were under pressure in the second half.
Steve Ellis
freelance
4. Tom Lees - 6
Played a hospital ball back to Dawson in the first half but was spared embarrassment after it went wide of the post. Otherwise put in a decent defensive display.
Steve Ellis
freelance
