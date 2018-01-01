Player Ratings: Adam Reach the best of a bad bunch as Sheffield Wednesday lose to Burton Albion

It may be a new year but it was the same old story for Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls brough in 2018 with another abject performance in losing to Burton Albion.

Only a couple of players came out with any credit on what turned out to be a shocking day for Wednesday. Here's how we rated them.

JOE WILDSMITH 6

At no fault for any of the goals and saved an early penalty. Let down by those in front of him

JACK HUNT 5

Tried to get forward and take players on to create attacks but was caught out quite a few times and wasn't helped by the sheer lack of movement around him. Came off injured again on his full return to the team.

GLENN LOOVENS 3

Struggling with illness and it showed and was forced to come off at half time with Lee Bullen admitting he shouldn't have started

FREDERICO VENANCIO 3

All over the place defensively and his passing was also poor. Seemed to struggle to communicate with his colleagues and his lack of positional sense was all too apparent

MORGAN FOX 3

Caught too far up the pitch on too many occasions, his passing was also off and he offered little in the way of an attacking threat on the left flank

DAVID JONES 4

Caught between trying to help a dreadful defence and attempting to take control of the game, he ended up doing really neither. Distribution was off but again, the movement around him was terrible

ADAM REACH 6

The only player who looked like he could drag Wednesday into the game. He came deep to get the ball and ran with it up the pitch but was let down by a lack of options around him when in possession at the top end.

JACOB BUTTERFIELD 3

Poor passing, poor tackling, gave away a penalty in the early stages having given the ball away and failing to make up for it. A desperate all-round display

ROSS WALLACE 4

Tried to take players on on occasions but too often ran into brick walls. Improved in the second half and put in a few good balls.

LUCAS JOAO 5

To his credit he worked very hard and did a lot of tracking back to help his team out, but that ended up being to the detriment of what he is there to do - create and score.

JORDAN RHODES 3

Never blessed with pace, he now looks painfully slow. His movement was awful at times and he never, ever looked like he might put the Burton defence under any threat.

SUBSTITUTES

DANIEL PUDIL 3

As much to blame for the shocking display at the back as anyone

ATDHE NUHIU 5

Caused some problems when he came on and was at the heart of Wednesday's only attacking spell in the second half

LIAM PALMER 3

Offered very little when coming on to replace the injured Hunt

NOT USED

Cameron Dawson, Marco Matias, Ashley Baker, Almen Abdi.



