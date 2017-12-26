Player Ratings: Adam Reach shines as impressive Sheffield Wednesday beat Nottingham Forest

Life after Carlos Carvalhal saw an upturn in performance from Sheffield Wednesday players as they saw off Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the City Ground.

There were impressive displays all over the park and here's how we rated each player...

JOE WILDSMITH - 8

If he plays like this consistently he could keep Keiren Westwood out of the team. Made a few superb saves when Wednesday were just one goal ahead and was pivotal in securing a win and a clean sheet.

LIAM PALMER - 7

Defensively sound, he helped out in attack but fundamentally stuck with the task at hand in keeping Forest at bay on the flanks

GLENN LOOVENS - 7

Back to somewhere near the type of display we should expect from the skipper. He was good in the air and nullified Forest's threat for the most part with his reading of the game, particularly in the early stages of the second half.

JOOST VAN AKEN - 6

Looked a lot more comfortable with Loovens alongside him. Played the ball out well from the back, his passing was good but pulled up with a hamstring injury in the second half and was replaced by Daniel Pudil

MORGAN FOX - 7

Like Palmer, did all he was supposed to do from a defensive perspective and was always looking to go forward with the ball rather than taking the safe option sideways.

SAM HUTCHINSON - 7

Provided excellent cover for the back four with his no nonsense style which on a number of occasions broke up Forest's play before they got the chance to put pressure on the defence

ADAM REACH - STAR MAN 8

One of his best performances in a Wednesday shirt. Took players on, often gliding past them and kicking off attacks and was always on the front foot. Seemed to take responsibility for pushing Wednesday to attack and started it all off with a stunning goal. Also provided an assist for Joao on an all-round superb day.

ROSS WALLACE - 7

Looked so much more comfortable hugging the touchline on his natural left side. Always looking to take the ball from Fox and push Wednesday further up the pitch. A much-improved performance.

GARY HOOPER - 6

His work-rate was excellent but playing quite deep he was unable to get into goalscoring positions. Came off just 10 minutes before the break with a groin injury.

LUCAS JOAO - 7

Drifted in and out o the game a little but when on the ball was a real threat. Looked like he'd done too much for his goal but his skill and finish in the end was simply sublime

JORDAN RHODES - 6

Like Hooper he worked hard but didn't find enough space to provide a real threat. Did however take his penalty well and showed guts to take it having missed in the past

SUBSTITUTES

ALMEN ABDI - 6

Looked a little lost at times in the middle of the park when coming on for Hooper but it was good to see him on the pitch at least

DANIEL PUDIL - 6

Slotted in easily at centre back in place of van Aken and didn't put a foot wrong

DAVID JONES - 6

A calming influence in the middle of the park in the latter stages