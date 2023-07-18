While the systems and formations he would employ at Sheffield Wednesday would be decisions landed upon in the fullness of time, the principles of his outlook would be steadfast. Sheffield Wednesday will be playing attractive, front-foot football upon their return to the Championship.

There’s a great deal of work to be done, both on the training pitch and in the transfer market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But reports from Spain present a training camp working desperately hard, enjoying a personable approach by the new Owls coaching staff and buying into the early stages of what is being lovingly described as ‘Xisco Ball’.

Such is the scarcity of Xisco’s CV, not masses is known of the intricacies of how he may look to go about things.

But anyone who watched his Watford side that achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2021 - and then set about life in the Premier League encouragingly before the Spaniard was creully sacked - will remember a team easy on the eye.

“It’s been good, enjoyable,” said last season’s top scorer Michael Smith to swfc.co.uk in the moments after yet another gruelling session out in Spain, where temperatures are at times touching 40c.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Training has been tough but it’s important for the manager to get his message across and the team bonding side of things has been enjoyable, spending a lot of time in each other’s company. It’s been good.

“It’s not as warm back home so we’ll definitely feel the benefit.

“He (Xisco) is detailed in what he does, he’s getting his messages across to the lads and the sessions are enjoyable.

“The coaching staff seem really good people. They’re full of energy, full of life and that’s what you need around the place. It keeps the lads going, especially on a pre-season trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It keeps the lads engaged, it’s hard work but it’s good fun as well. The manager has done all that in abundance.”

He becomes the latest Owls figure to praise the impact that Xisco and his staff have had in their short time at the club.

Equally enthused seems to be club captain Barry Bannan, who made clear the ambition is there for Wednesday to look up the table rather than simply look to survive on their return to the second tier.

Bannan said: “It’s been brilliant. We’ve had intense double sessions and they’ve been really enjoyable. The style of play the manager wants us to play is aggressive, front-foot football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, everything is not going to happen overnight, there’s been a lot of information to take in in a short space of time.

“We’re learning and listening every day, everybody in that changing room has a point to prove now we will be playing in a higher division again.

“We want to aim for the stars, we’re not going to the Championship to consolidate and it’s all about preparation now.