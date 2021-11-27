Play stopped in Sheffield Wednesday's match against Wycombe after suspected medical emergency
Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Wycome Wanderers was brought to a halt in the first half following a suspected medical emergency.
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 3:55 pm
The Chairboys had been leading 1-0 when play was halted in minute 29 after supporters and stewards in the North Stand alerted match officials to the incident.
The medical teams of both clubs rushed across the pitch to assist before returning to their respective dugouts a few minutes later.
Play resumed after around eight minutes.
More info as we get it.