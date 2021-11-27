The Chairboys had been leading 1-0 when play was halted in minute 29 after supporters and stewards in the North Stand alerted match officials to the incident.

The medical teams of both clubs rushed across the pitch to assist before returning to their respective dugouts a few minutes later.

Play resumed after around eight minutes.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday’s match against Wycome Wanderers was brought to a halt in the first half following a suspected medical emergency.