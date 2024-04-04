Pivotal Norwich City pair facing race against time ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jonathan Rowe looks to be in a race against time to prove his fitness ahead of Norwich City's trip to Sheffield Wednesday next week. Rowe has been a shining light for David Wagner's side this season, with his 12 league goals helping the Canaries up to sixth in the Championship play-offs.

The 20-year-old scored against the Owls earlier in the season and as his spectacular breakthrough campaign approaches a conclusion, he'll be keen to make his mark and end it on a high with the club pushing for promotion. However, the winger is still trying to return from the hamstring injury that has seen him ruled out since February.

Rowe is in the final stages of his recovery, Wagner has confirmed, and while this weekend's derby clash with Ipswich Town might just come too soon for him, he hasn't yet been ruled out of the trip to Hillsborough on Tuesday night. Norwich will also be without Jacob Sorensen this weekend due a hamstring problem, but he could also be involved against Wednesday, should he recover in time.

"Lungi (Sorensen) has a hamstring injury, it's not too serious," Wagner told the Canaries’ official site. "Jonny Rowe is into the final stages of his rehab which will take about seven to 10 days," Wagner said.

"He's desperate to come back, hopefully he can help push to our targets. I'm happy that he has been selected as one of the nominees (Championship Young Player of the Season).

"Big credit to him and the medical team, they were totally clear on the timeframe. You can't take any risks with this kind of injury, they have done everything well so far. He is slightly ahead of schedule but we won't rush it."