Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After one Sheffield Wednesday transfer window story involving a talented footballer named Charles came and went last week, it seems another is over before it ever really begun.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls were able to announce the re-signing of hugely influential midfielder Shea Charles last week with the club having agreed to fresh terms with parent club Southampton with regard to a new loan after the Premier League side triggered an option to recall him earlier in the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while each transfer window delivers interest in talented young goalkeeper Pierce Charles, his brother, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has denied any plans for the club to release him on loan before the deadline comes around on February 3.

The Northern Ireland international is of interest to a host of clubs, with top tier sides believed to be tracking his progress with regard to a potential permanent transfer in the years to come. Charles has impressed in cup outings for Wednesday this season but is waiting patiently behind fellow starlet James Beadle for league minutes. With his marked improvement at Middlewood Road, there has always been a feeling that unless a strong transfer bid came the 19-year-old would stay put at S6 and continue his progress with keeper coach Sal Bibbo and the goalkeeping unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked on whether it is likely a loan would be considered ahead of the window closing, Wednesday boss Röhl told The Star over the weekend: “At the moment no. At the moment he is our second goalkeeper, it is fantastic to have him.”

Elsewhere in the goalkeeping department, it was noticed that experienced stopper Ben Hamer was absent from the Owls’ triumphant trip to QPR on Saturday, with youngster Jack Hall stepping in to take part in the warm-up alongside Beadle and Charles. Hall has recently returned from a loan stint with Bradford Park Avenue.

Röhl confirmed there was no real story there, rather that a call was made to bring Hall to the capital. “It was just a decision,” he said. “We always take the third goalkeeper for the warm-up, the two goalkeepers are there. It was nothing else.”