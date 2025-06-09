Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, says that he has no intention of leaving Hillsborough at this point in time.

Charles, who has developed a good name for himself during his climb up the youth ranks at Middlewood Road, has caught the eye of many in recent months, with the 19-year-old becoming a regular at international level with Northern Ireland and becoming Wednesday’s number one towards the end of the 2024/25 season.

Now, ahead of the upcoming campaign, the talented teen looks set to be the club’s first-choice goalkeeper in the Championship, that is - however - unless somebody else comes in to try and tempt him away. The NI shot-stopper has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, but the Owls are protected by his current deal that runs until the end of the 2026/27 season.

For the player himself, though, he believes that he’s in the right place at the moment, saying that he’’s ‘looking forward to next season’, and hopeful of keeping his spot between the sticks. He’s also not too concerned about any sort of speculation.

“I don’t really pay any heed to it. If it comes round, it comes round,” he told the Belfast Telegraph. “I’m so happy at Sheffield Wednesday right now. There’s nothing that could make me leave at this point. I’m playing and I’m really happy there.”

Meanwhile, regarding tomorrow night’s game against Iceland, he added, “That makes me so proud, especially to do it back in Northern Ireland... There’s nothing better, really, and hopefully, we will continue our good form at home on Tuesday.

“I’m really looking forward to it and being back in front of the Windsor crowd for one last time this season. I can’t wait. I just want Tuesday to come now.”