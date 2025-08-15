Sheffield Wednesday hope to have fallen the right side of senior injury concerns heading into this weekend’s clash with Stoke City.

An already threadbare squad was hit by injuries to Nathaniel Chalobah, Yan Valery and Gabriel Otegbayo in last weekend’s opening day defeat at Leicester City, while starlet goalkeeper Pierce Charles was spotted holding his shoulder in discomfort during Wednesday evening’s penalty shootout win at Bolton Wanderers.

It’s already been established that Chalobah will be out for some time and will join Di’Shon Bernard on the list of unavailable players in the short term. But speaking ahead of the Potters visit, Owls boss Henrik Pedersen said defenders Valery and Otegabyo had come through the week’s training and are expected to line up at Hillsborough, with no further injury issues reported.

Highly sought-after keeper Charles has received some treatment on a minor shoulder issue and used an ice pack to relieve some niggle after Friday’s training session but is fully expected to play.

Steve Ellis

One young player who will be out of contention for some time is Bruno Fernandes, who hobbled out of the first half of the Bolton match with what was initially feared to be a serious injury having been clattered by Trotters skipper Chris Forino-Joseph. The Star has reason to believe the issue is not quite as bad as first feared, though Pedersen confirmed he will be out for some week.

“He has been in the hospital,” Pedersen said. “I cannot explain exactly what it is. There will be treatment in the coming days, he has left the hospital today and I don’t know exactly what it is right now. There has been treatment at the hospital and he’ll be out for some weeks.”

Wednesday’s squad are battling a catch-up mission after their pre-season was decimated by off-field issues and a lack of any intensive friendly schedule. The balance between rest and intensity in a busy early-season schedule is one being struck by staff at the club, with players reporting to Middlewood Road at different times to manage specific workloads.

Asked how confident he is in the process of players catching up on conditioning work that should have been done some weeks ago, Pedersen continued: “I am very confident.

“The training yesterday and today showed I have some very, very hungry players. Their focus has been high, their mentality about the details, how they are speaking together. It is not only with me, it is not smaller groups when we do the 11 versus 11. There is a big interest in the group, if it is Dominic who plays with a new left wing-back or centre-back, they are speaking in small groups and it is a good atmosphere in the group.”

