Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday – Updates as Darren Moore makes huge selection calls

Hello and welcome to The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s League One clash at Peterborough United

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 5:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 6:59 pm

..it’s another big game in the early stages of this Wednesday season.

Peterborough were relegated from the Championship last season and are expected to be one of the promotion contenders this time out.

But Wednesday will arrive in confident mood, second in the table and having kept three clean sheets on the spin.

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: A general view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Peterborough United and West Bromwich Albion at London Road Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Stay tuned to the blog for all the very latest.

Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday live - updates from League One clash

Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 22:00

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 22:00

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:19

SUB TIME

Ihiekwe for Windass. Time to go, Wednesday.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:13

Goal Peterborough.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:56

SAVE AND PENALTY SHOUT!

Vaulks’ well-struck shot is saved from Bergstrom. And was that a push in the box?

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:38

Stockdale 8

Ihiekwe 5

Heneghan 7

James 4

Palmer 8

Byers 5

Bakinson 5

Vaulks 5

Johnson 5

Paterson 6

Gregory 7

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:31

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:27

Absolutely remarkable

George Byers is substituted as Dominic Iorfa comes on to shuffle things after that red card.

Byers squares up to assistant manager Jamie Smith and Smith is yellow’d.

Ugly stuff, it has to be said.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:22

Wow.. Wednesday down to 10 men..

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:18

WHAT A BLOCK!

Heneghan comes from nowhere to deny former Owls man Marriott, who was bounding down on goal.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 20:09

NeyMarv to plough one into the box..

..JUST WIDE! Paterson shoots from the knock-down and it’s deflected wide by a Posh man..

