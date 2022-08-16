Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

..it’s another big game in the early stages of this Wednesday season.

Peterborough were relegated from the Championship last season and are expected to be one of the promotion contenders this time out.

But Wednesday will arrive in confident mood, second in the table and having kept three clean sheets on the spin.

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: A general view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Peterborough United and West Bromwich Albion at London Road Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

