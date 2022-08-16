Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday – Updates as Darren Moore makes huge selection calls
Hello and welcome to The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s League One clash at Peterborough United
..it’s another big game in the early stages of this Wednesday season.
Peterborough were relegated from the Championship last season and are expected to be one of the promotion contenders this time out.
But Wednesday will arrive in confident mood, second in the table and having kept three clean sheets on the spin.
Most Popular
-
1
Meet the released ex-Sheffield Wednesday man using Twitter to get his career back on track
-
2
Key man ruled out as Sheffield Wednesday travel to Peterborough United
-
3
'Really big' - Sheffield Wednesday's Carabao Cup details revealed as Rochdale's former Owl awaits return
-
4
Former Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset makes big fitness claim after finding new club
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday: Unsavoury scenes as George Byers and Jamie Smith clash after Peterborough United substitution
Stay tuned to the blog for all the very latest.
Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday live - updates from League One clash
Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 22:00
SUB TIME
Ihiekwe for Windass. Time to go, Wednesday.
Goal Peterborough.
SAVE AND PENALTY SHOUT!
Vaulks’ well-struck shot is saved from Bergstrom. And was that a push in the box?
Stockdale 8
Ihiekwe 5
Heneghan 7
James 4
Palmer 8
Byers 5
Bakinson 5
Vaulks 5
Johnson 5
Paterson 6
Gregory 7
Absolutely remarkable
George Byers is substituted as Dominic Iorfa comes on to shuffle things after that red card.
Byers squares up to assistant manager Jamie Smith and Smith is yellow’d.
Ugly stuff, it has to be said.
Wow.. Wednesday down to 10 men..
WHAT A BLOCK!
Heneghan comes from nowhere to deny former Owls man Marriott, who was bounding down on goal.
NeyMarv to plough one into the box..
..JUST WIDE! Paterson shoots from the knock-down and it’s deflected wide by a Posh man..