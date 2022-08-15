Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday are travelling south for their fourth Sky Bet League One match of the season to take on Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The Owls have had a great opening of the season so far with one draw and two wins. The first match of the season against Portsmouth ended in a 3-3 draw, followed by a 1-0 win against MK Dons and 1-0 against Charlton.

But they are up against stiff competition as Peterborough United won their first two matches before losing their third match against Plymouth Argyle.

The Star has compiled a list of where and how you can watch the Peterborough versus Sheffield Wednesday match.

Sheffield Wednesday star man Josh Windass has already laid on a goal and two assists this season.

When is the Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday match?

Unless there are any delays the Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday match kicks off on Tuesday, 16 August at 7:45pm at the Weston Homes Stadium in Peterborough.

How to watch the match live

The Peterborough United versus Sheffield Wednesday match will not be on television, but is available to stream on iFollow.

A video match pass can be purchased for £10 for Tuesday’s match against Peterborough United.

Posh midfielder Hector Kyprianou is fouled during the game against Morecambe. Photo: Paul Marriott/theposh.com.

Who are the favourites and what are the betting odds?

Looking back at the two teams previous meetings Peterborough is ahead 3-2 out of five games, but the Owls have been off to a better start this season with one draw and two wins.