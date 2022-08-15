Sheffield Wednesday are travelling south for their fourth Sky Bet League One match of the season to take on Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.
The Owls have had a great opening of the season so far with one draw and two wins. The first match of the season against Portsmouth ended in a 3-3 draw, followed by a 1-0 win against MK Dons and 1-0 against Charlton.
But they are up against stiff competition as Peterborough United won their first two matches before losing their third match against Plymouth Argyle.
The Star has compiled a list of where and how you can watch the Peterborough versus Sheffield Wednesday match.
Most Popular
-
1
Former Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset makes big fitness claim after finding new club
-
2
Sheffield Wednesday boss and chairman unhappy after attackers leave for Premier League
-
3
Sheffield Wednesday mull over loan offers - confirm that one has been rejected
-
4
Darren Moore dismisses Barry Bannan over-reliance notion after surprise Sheffield Wednesday sub call
-
5
Sheffield United: Jack O'Connell speaks out on his injury comeback status and return hopes after two years out
When is the Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday match?
Unless there are any delays the Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday match kicks off on Tuesday, 16 August at 7:45pm at the Weston Homes Stadium in Peterborough.
How to watch the match live
The Peterborough United versus Sheffield Wednesday match will not be on television, but is available to stream on iFollow.
A video match pass can be purchased for £10 for Tuesday’s match against Peterborough United.
Who are the favourites and what are the betting odds?
Looking back at the two teams previous meetings Peterborough is ahead 3-2 out of five games, but the Owls have been off to a better start this season with one draw and two wins.
Betway does however have both the teams at 8/5 to win the game and with a win probability of 35% for Peterborough United and 36% for Sheffield Wednesday, despite the Sheffield Owls placing 2nd on the table.