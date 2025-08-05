Peterborough United owner, Darragh MacAnthony, is certain that Sheffield Wednesday will get sold eventually.

Wednesday are a a big topic of late, with their plight being discussed in the national media on TV, radio and in print, as concerns grow over their future following the latest round of financial problems under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri.

MacAnthony, who became chairman of the Posh in 2006 and their owner in 2007, has seen first hand what the Owls can be having watched his side lose to them in one of the greatest football comebacks ever in the 2023 League One play-offs, and he believes they will ‘come again’ one day.

Darragh MacAnthony sees Sheffield Wednesday as a giant

“Sheffield Wednesday will get sold eventually,” he told talkSPORT. “Somebody will buy that giant of a club. They will come again.

“We’ve seen clubs over the years who drop down the leagues, have financial issues, and within a few years they’re suddenly back. Sheffield Wednesday will be one of those clubs... Josh Windass is a friend of mine, he was telling me a lot of the things that were going on during the off-season. It is a tremendous, historic club that will get sold.”

Wednesday are back in action this weekend for the first time in 2025/26 as they take on Leicester City, however a player statement on Monday suggested that they may be forced to take further action should they remain unpaid by the time the game comes around.

