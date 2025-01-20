Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Joey Pelupessy, has joined the City Football Group by signing for Belgian club, Lommel SK.

The 31-year-old joins Lommel from Eredivisie side FC Groningen, signing a contract with the club until mid-2026 - including an option for an extra year on top of that.

Sporting Director James McCarron told the club’s official website, “After the departure of Dermane Karim, we actively searched for an experienced, powerful midfielder, who can play in multiple positions. With Joey we bring in a player who has experienced almost everything and spend most of his career on the highest level.”

“We are convinced that Joey can take this team to the next level. Last season at FC Groningen he experienced what it is like to play attacking football in the second division and achieve promotion. Those are also our ambitions and Joey fits that perfectly.”

Meanwhile, the former Owl himself said, “When Lommel SK called I immediately became enthusiastic. The attacking and high-performance game the team wants to play is something that attracts me enormously. Last season I already managed to get promoted to the highest level with FC Groningen and I would like to achieve the same here! I'm looking forward to meeting the fans during the next match against RFC Liège!”

Pelupessy played 119 games for Wednesday during his time at Hillsborough before leaving in 2021, and has since gone on to play for Giresunspor as well as Groningen and now Lommel.