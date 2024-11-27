Penalty? Never heard of them: The latest All Wednesday episode - A Sheffield Wednesday show

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 27th Nov 2024, 20:39 BST

This is not a drill... Sheffield Wednesday won - and scored - a penalty this week as they managed to see off Hull City.

Our man Alex Miller was on hand to see it live as the Owls were awarded a spot kick for the first time in almost 600 days, and he also talked us through why the man who scored it, Josh Windass, was taken off at the break as well as much, much more.

We discussed that game, the loan performances of a number of the Owls’ contingent away from S6, as well as what Wednesday may need when silly season rolls around in January. We covered plenty of bases!

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm this evening to get us on your big screen! Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

