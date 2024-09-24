Paying the penalty - Sheffield Wednesday's spot kick woes near record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunday will mark 500 days since Sheffield Wednesday were last awarded a penalty...

In Michael Smith the Owls have one of the most accomplished penalty takers in recent memory, but you need a decent memory to even remember the last time any Wednesday player got to take one that wasn’t in a shootout.

His last one was quite memorable, to be fair, getting the ball rolling at the Miracle of Hillsborough as Darren Moore’s men pulled off the seemingly impossible achievement of coming from four goals down in a play-off semifinal. They took a few more perfect ones after 120 minutes too, but they weren’t awarded. That was May 18th 2023.

The most recent league penalty the Owls got was on the final day of the 2022/23 when the referee pointed to the spot against Derby County, with ‘Smudge’ stepping up to convert that one as well to become the first Owl since Neil Mellor to hit that magic 20-goal mark. That one was on May 7th.

Wednesday have played 62 competitive games of football since that Posh comeback, since Smith fired past Will Norris, and if they play 12 more without getting one then it’s thought that they will set a new record in the professional game for the United Kingdom... That, it’s thought, is currently held by Port Vale, who went 72 games without winning one between 2021 and 2022 - League of Ireland Premier Division outfit, Galway United, made it to 72 before winning on in 2017.

It’s not a record that Danny Röhl and his side will want to break, especially with some of the bad luck they’ve had recently, and with that Steel City derby against Sheffield United coming up in nine games’ time they certainly wouldn’t mind if there was one to be won at Bramall Lane that would make sure they don’t beat Vale’s unwanted achievement.