Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has spent six years at the New York Stadium, achieving his third promotion to the Championship last season.

But according to a handful of reports at separate outlets, the 49-year-old could be about to jump ship back into the third tier with Derby County.

The Rams were themselves relegated to the third tier last season and Liam Rosenior was the man chosen to lead a rebuild after the departure of Wayne Rooney back in June.

After nine matches they sit seventh in the table and despite a 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers over the weekend, the reports suggest that they could look to take on Warne as manager after it was reported they harboured interest in bringing him in after Rooney’s exit.

This all comes after Huddersfield Town were heavily linked with interest in stealing him away from South Yorkshire earlier this week.

His contractual situation at Rotherham has been cause for concern to Millers fans for some months. It is currently due to run out in the summer.

Speaking earlier this month, Warne gave a relaxed answer to questions over the possibility of him signing a new deal.

“There's no rush, there's no drama,” he said. “I have a year left.

“I am not a 22-year-old player who is a massive asset, I am a 49-year-old bald manager who lives in the area and enjoys managing the club.

“I have had casual conversations with the chairman. The formal chats are still to come.

"The club's future is always on the pitch. Securing outstanding players is more important than any manager or coach.”

A popular figure of over 250 appearances for the Millers over two spells at a player, should a deal move on he could look to take his famously tight-knit backroom staff with him to Derby, a staff that includes former Owls winger Matt Hamshaw.