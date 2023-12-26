Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful of the return of two important attacking options for this afternoon's Boxing Day clash at Coventry City, with question marks over the availability of one Sky Blue man after a gruesome injury over the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Smith and Josh Windass have both missed recent matches through muscle issues, though Owls boss Danny Röhl has expressed a hope that one or both could be ready to feature at Coventry having made a return to training last week.

Careful monitoring and consideration will be taken over both players, with the German keen to avoid any unnecessary extended absences as the side continue to look to claw their way out of relegation strife. Wednesday will be without the likes of Dominic Iorfa, Mallik Wilks, John Buckley and Juan Delgado who are all missing through longer-term injury. Momo Diaby is stepping up his involvement but is unregistered and won't be eligible to play until the turn of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coventry have fewer injury headaches but could be without former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Sheaf, who was taken off during their impressive 3-0 win over Sunderland at the weekend with a gash to the forehead.

Former Owls player Mark Robins, now manager of last season's beaten play-off finalists, said: "He’s got a fairly big flap of skin where the cut was like a V-shape on the top of his forehead. The doctors have done a good job on it. It was sort of touching whether he needed some different stitches. So not to put anybody off the dinner, or anything like that, but it was a bad deep cut.