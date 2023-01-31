Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis has announced his retirement from football management.

The Welshman, who enjoyed hugely successful stints in charge of Gillingham, Stoke City and West Brom among others, has bowed out of the game by announcing his decision while working as a pundit on Sky Sports’ coverage of transfer deadline day.

Pulis’ last job came and went in painful circumstances as he achieved only one win in 10 matches across 45 days of Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation season of 2020/21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of a feted career, Tony Pulis oversaw a horror reign at Sheffield Wednesday.

He was sacked in explosive circumstances by Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri at the turn of the new year and hasn’t worked in management since.

“I'm 65 now. I had a really good run at it, management has passed me by now,” Pulis said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm quite happy to help people, quite happy to give a little bit of advice here and there.

“I've always based my home down in Bournemouth. I had three wonderful children and never spent enough time with them but I've got seven grandchildren now.

“It's lovely to see them and be able to go out and watch the boys play football, and we have two in America and we visit them as much as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I play a bit of golf here and there, nice and relaxed.”

In a press conference soon after Pulis’ exit, Chansiri unleashed a 30-minute tirade summary of his relationship with his former employee, claiming he was unprofessional and that he ‘tried to cause a lot of trouble’ within the club.

“It was difficult from the start, to be honest,” Pulis later told the Back of the Net podcast looking back at a blink-miss-in Hillsborough reign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d booked a holiday and because of the Covid it got cancelled. With the dark nights and everything else coming I thought ‘go on then’. It was one of a few job offers that I’d been given.

“I personally think Sheffield Wednesday is one of the biggest teams outside the Premier League. But it didn’t work out.