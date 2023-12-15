Sheffield Wednesday take on Queens Park Rangers this weekend, but how will they line up at Hillsborough?

It would be no shock to see Danny Röhl ring the changes on Saturday afternoon after Wednesday were beaten 3-1 by Norwich City in midweek, and it may be a case of him injecting something different into the side as they try to bounce back on their return to home soil.

The German may be tempted to throw in some extra pace in an attempt to go at QPR from the off, throwing caution to the wind a little in what - even at this stage - feels almost like a must-win fixture for the Owls.

Here's how we think they could possibly line up at S6, with four changes to the side that faced the Canaries on Wednesday night:

Cameron Dawson - GK It's been made clear that Dawson is Röhl's number one at this point in time, so it'd be a surprise to see a change between the posts.

Pol Valentin - RWB One thing Valentin certainly offers is pace, and with Wednesday no doubt wanting a fast start against QPR he may be an option to help get them up the pitch.

Di'Shon Bernard - RCB He was left out against Norwich, something that raised a few eyebrows, and he was missed. Many expect him to rejoin the XI for this one.

Bambo Diaby - CB He's been a regular under Röhl, his size and presence is useful in both boxes and he's handy when it comes to first contacts as well.