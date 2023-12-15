Pace injection among four changes for Sheffield Wednesday: An Owls predicted XI v QPR - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday take on Queens Park Rangers this weekend, but how will they line up at Hillsborough?
It would be no shock to see Danny Röhl ring the changes on Saturday afternoon after Wednesday were beaten 3-1 by Norwich City in midweek, and it may be a case of him injecting something different into the side as they try to bounce back on their return to home soil.
The German may be tempted to throw in some extra pace in an attempt to go at QPR from the off, throwing caution to the wind a little in what - even at this stage - feels almost like a must-win fixture for the Owls.
Here's how we think they could possibly line up at S6, with four changes to the side that faced the Canaries on Wednesday night: