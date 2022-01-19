Three points separate the Owls in eighth from Karl Robinson’s side, who are one place above them in the table, with a win potentially enough to move either side into the play-off places.

Wednesday scored four goals to beat fellow play-off chasers Plymouth Argyle 4-2 last time out, while Oxford fell to their second successive defeat away to current league leaders Wycombe Wanderers.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Form (last five)

Oxford United: L-W-D-L-L

Sheffield Wednesday: D-W-L-L-W

Oxford United vs Sheffield Wednesday h2h (last 10)

Oxford: four wins

Draw: three draws

Sheffield Wednesday: three wins

Oxford United vs Sheffield Wednesday match referee

Alan Young has been appointed as the match referee for Oxford United vs Sheffield Wednesday.

He will be assisted by Garry Maskell and Matthew Lee. Justin Amey is the fourth official.

What time does Oxford United vs Sheffield Wednesday kick off?

Oxford United vs Sheffield Wednesday kicks off at 3pm on Saturday. The fixture will take place at the Kassam Stadium.

Is Oxford United vs Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Oxford United vs Sheffield Wednesday will not be shown on TV.

You can watch match highlights on the EFL on Quest show from 9pm on Saturday.

How can I stay up to date with live updates from Oxford United vs Sheffield Wednesday?

The Star’s Owls correspondents Joe Crann and Alex Miller will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them both on Twitter – @YesWeCrann and @AlexMiller91.

What are the Oxford United vs Sheffield Wednesday betting odds?

William Hill are offering the following odds on the match:

Oxford United: 6/5

Draw: 12/5