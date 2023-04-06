Oxford United vs Sheffield Wednesday injury news with eight out and three doubts

Latest news on the injury front regarding both Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United ahead of their clash

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action on Friday with an away trip to Oxford United as they look to return to winning ways. The Owls are winless in their last five league outings.

Darren Moore’s side drew 1-1 with Lincoln City at Hillsborough last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest injury news regarding the Yorkshire club and their next opponents...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday remain without attacker Josh Windass for the Easter weekend as he continues to recover. They are also without trio Jack Hunt, Ben Heneghan and George Byers, with it likely the latter two have played their last match of this season.

However, on a more positive note for the Owls, Callum Paterson and Michael Ihiekwe have both returned to training. Moore will have a decision to make regarding whether the pair will be in the squad at the Kassam Stadium.

As for Oxford, they need a win as they battle against relegation. They have a few notable players who are in the treatment room right now such as midfielder Alex Gorrin, wingers James Henry and Billy Bodin and Leeds United loan midfielder Lewis Bate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Stephan Negru could feature for the first time since his move from Shelbourne. He was on the bench last weekend.