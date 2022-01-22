Oxford United v Sheffield Wednesday - live build-up and team news from the Kassam Stadium

Sheffield Wednesday are here and hoping to record back-to-back victories against fellow promotion hopefuls.

The Owls are fresh off a rampant win against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday and have the option of picking new man Jordan Storey at the back, with the Preston-owned loanee registered and ready to go.

Will Moore be tempted to keep an unchanged side after the Pilgrims pillaging or will he be tempted to bring in Storey or perhaps Josh Windass, whose return to full fitness continues?