Oxford United v Sheffield Wednesday - live build-up and team news from the Kassam Stadium
Hello and welcome to The Star’s LIVE coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Oxford United.
The Owls are hoping to record back-to-back League One wins for the second time since August and continue their mission to climb back into the playoff places.
We’ll be on hand to deliver all the very latest build-up, team news and live coverage of the match action from the Kassam Stadium and will be speaking to Darren Moore straight after the game.
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 12:20
Good afternoon, Wednesdayites!
Sheffield Wednesday are here and hoping to record back-to-back victories against fellow promotion hopefuls.
The Owls are fresh off a rampant win against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday and have the option of picking new man Jordan Storey at the back, with the Preston-owned loanee registered and ready to go.
Will Moore be tempted to keep an unchanged side after the Pilgrims pillaging or will he be tempted to bring in Storey or perhaps Josh Windass, whose return to full fitness continues?
We’ll be on hand to offer the very latest from the Kassam Stadium - from build-up and team news to the post-match press conference - throughout the afternoon.